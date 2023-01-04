Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion.
The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release.
“The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes to ensure it stands the test of time and remains a signature staple to Warped Wing’s origins,” the release noted. “This design intent matches the spirit of the company.”
Credit: Submitted Photo
The brand’s new design will be seen across cans and packaging starting this month. According to the release, the redesign is in service to the brewery’s ongoing expansion and continued celebration of making timelessly balanced beer, seltzers and sodas for every consumer and every occasion. The company said they are determined to continue to invest in people and products that create inclusive atmospheres and authentic connections.
“We’ve always wanted to honor this area’s rich history of invention because of the spirit it inspires in people and how it connects us,” said Nick Bowman, co-owner and vice president of sales and marketing for Warped Wing. “We wanted to refresh our brand for exactly this reason — to be more reflective of that spirit and really celebrate the classic and simple elements that feel authentic to who we are and that differentiates us from other breweries.”
The first new can launch of the year, Hop Chill Cold IPA, will be Thursday, Jan. 5 at all Warped Wing locations. The company also has plans to launch canned hard seltzers in the future.
“We’re certainly responding to what people want so that we have products for every consumer, but we challenge ourselves to create new products that you’ll want to come back to time and time again,” said John Haggerty, co-owner and brewmaster for Warped Wing. “We’re always working to perfect that balance of curiosity and reliability people love from craft beer.”
Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot Street in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason. The company has plans to expand to Huber Heights in the spring or summer, according to an announcement in Sept. 2022.
For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.
