USA TODAY votes Clifton Mill lights among best in the nation for 4th year

For over three decades, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill have become a Miami Valley institution around Christmas time. In the past four years, however, they’ve become a national destination this time of year.
For the fourth consecutive year, Clifton Mill’s lights have been named one of the best holiday lights displays in the USA Today 10BEST contest. The lights, located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, placed 3rd in the 2021 “Best Public Lights Display” category, coming in behind two light displays in Florida.
Clifton Mill was the only placer from Ohio among the top 10 winners.
In 2020, Clifton Mill’s lights placed 2nd in the “Best Public Lights Display” category and in 2019, they placed 3rd.
In Dec. 2018, the lights placed 2nd in the same category. That same month, Clifton Mill was highlighted on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and won the grand prize of $50,000 on the “Heavyweight Division” episode.
“Absolutely floored ABC picked us to be featured on their show. Even more gratifying we took home the heavyweight champion trophy. Still on cloud nine after three years,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The display is running now through Dec. 30 each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children 3 and under can be admitted free with a paying adult.
