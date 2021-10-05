TODAY: Single tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center go on sale

Don’t throw away your shot at getting single tickets to “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center, which will have its local premiere Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022.
Beginning today, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., tickets will go on sale to the public at daytonlive.org/hamilton and in person at the Schuster Center box office. Doors of the Schuster Center will open at 9 a.m. Tickets will not be available by phone on Oct. 5.
Prices will range from $49 to $199 but a select number of premium seats will be available from $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances but details will be announced closer to the engagement. The best ticket availability is Feb. 2-6.
If you are buying your tickets online, you will be placed in a virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you are on the website prior to 10 a.m., you will be placed in a virtual waiting room and then randomly placed into the virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you go to the website after 10 a.m., you will be given the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue. Once it is your turn and you have secured tickets in your shopping cart, you will have 10 minutes to complete your transaction. There is an 8-ticket max per household. Be sure to have your password and credit card ready. But if you have trouble logging into your account, use the guest checkout.
“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller in a release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dayton engagement should be made through daytonlive.org.”
Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.
In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s remarkable book and hip-hop-infused score, “Hamilton” includes direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The musical won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations.
For more information, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-faq.