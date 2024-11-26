The Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill: Nearly 5M lights with one hardworking family behind it all

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

His dad’s philosophy, “We own this. We can make it anything we want,” Satariano said.

They decided to put up 100,000 Christmas lights that year and people from the village started talking about how great they were and thanking Mr. S for doing it. That’s when Tony said his late-father had an “aha moment.”

Over the years, Clifton Mill has not only become a tradition for the Satariano family, but many families across the region.

“Things change I know that — society, traditions, whatever. This one hasn’t gone away yet,” Satariano said.

What’s new this year?

Each year, just after Labor Day, Satariano and about five other guys start putting up Christmas lights. Their goal is to finish the weekend before Thanksgiving, so Satariano can spend time with his grandchildren.

“Our family has always loved the holidays,” Satariano said.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is approaching 5 million lights. Satariano says the final count is somewhere around 4.8 or 4.9 million lights. Last year, the final light count was around 4.6 million.

Satariano has added the bulk of the new lights to the covered bridge light show — happening every half hour. Fans can expect a new 30 second scene involving life-sized deer before the main light show begins. A scene like this, took about two weeks to build. Satariano even had a local artist sketch the deer to make them look as realistic as possible.

Transitioning from incandescent lights to LEDs

“Most of the lights that you see still are what’s called the old-school incandescent lights. They use a lot of electricity and I’m pretty much maxed out,” Satariano said. “For me to add more I have to start buying LEDs, which are very expensive.”

The good news, LEDS are durable and more strands of lights can be connected from end to end. Satariano said he can only connect five strands of incandescent lights, compared to 25 strands of LEDs.

“Each strand has 100 lights, so that’s 2,500 lights just like that,” Satariano said.

He’s added a large amount of LEDs this year, so the lights should appear brighter and thicker. Eventually, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will transition to all LEDS. This is expected to happen in three to four years.

From a miniature village to a Santa collection

When asked what parts are peoples’ favorites, Satariano said, “It’s different for everybody.”

“My generation or even older people tend to gravitate to what we call the miniature village,” Satariano said. “As a kid, I can still vividly remember my parents putting us in the car and going to downtown Dayton. Department store windows were a big thing for our family.”

The younger generation typically loves the light show and other people can’t stop looking at the Santa collection featuring over 3,500 pieces.

One memory Satariano shared was when two elderly sisters stopped by to give him a Santa suit that their father wore when he was a department store Santa. That suit now hangs within the Santa collection.

“I would encourage people to take their time and explore the whole place,” Satariano said.

The oohs and ahhs

Every year, Satariano continues the tradition because of the people. He said “the oohs and ahhs” never get old.

“You have to see it to believe it,” Satariano said. “I highly suggest, especially if you’re local, try to come Monday through Thursday. If they can’t, try to get here early.”

He described the feeling of the lights turning on as fireworks at the Fourth of July. On opening night, Grace Norman, a four-time Paralympic medalist and two-time Paralympic champion in the triathlon, will turn the lights on.

Throughout the upcoming weeks, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will have other special guests, including Byron Branch, a Dayton police officer and U.S. Paralympic Parafencer. He will turn on the lights Dec. 1 during Heroes’ Night where all first responders will receive $2 off entry.

HOW TO GO

What: The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

Where: 75 Water St. in Clifton about 20 minutes from downtown Dayton

When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 30

Admission: $15 for those four and older. Children 3 and younger are free.

Hours: Gates open at 5 p.m. daily with the lights coming on at 6 p.m. Gates close at 9 p.m. and the lights go off 30 minutes later. Special hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.

More info: cliftonmill.com