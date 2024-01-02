Taste of Belgium to open second location in Dayton region

The Cincinnati-based restaurant is best known for its waffles and brunch, but they also have a dinner menu, specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list.

In June 2023, Taste of Belgium expanded to the Dayton region with its first location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

“I think a lot of times Dayton is skipped over. People go directly from Cincinnati to Columbus,” Flechet said during the ribbon cutting for the Beavercreek restaurant. “Many years ago, I had a little cart during the holiday season at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in the main area and I remember there were so many people familiar with the product.”

The new Austin Landing bistro will be about 20 percent larger than the bistro at The Greene with seating inside for 140 people and an 80-seat patio, Flechet said. The design will reflect Taste of Belgium’s brand revitalization with a bold, but inviting color palette and brand graphics throughout the bistro.

Taste of Belgium has several other Ohio locations near Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

The bistro will be located at 10267 Penny Lane. For more information, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.