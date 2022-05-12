BreakingNews
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton stabbing at birthday party
Friday the 13th: What is so unlucky about it?

13 Things You Didn't Know About Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is considered by many to be a day of bad luck.

In fact, there is even a name for the fear of Friday the 13th — paraskevidekatriaphobia.

But for those who are apprehensive, May 13 is the only Friday the 13th for 2022.

Fear of the day can be traced back to biblical times and in Norse mythology.

Iowa State University history professor Michael Bailey, who specializes in the origins of superstitions, previously told USA Today that because Jesus was crucified on a Friday, the day has been associated with “general ill omen.” Also, there were 13 apostles with Jesus at the last supper.

Many high-rise buildings, such as hotels and hospitals, do not have a 13th room or 13th floor, and many airports do not have a gate 13.

The number was not used in Formula One racing from 1977 to 2013.

While many blame Friday the 13th for bad luck or other inexplicable occurrences, experts say the reality is that accidents and natural disasters are no more likely to happen on that day than any other.

Not all cultures consider 13 unlucky. For the Aztecs, it was a sacred number that represented time and stood for completion.

Other facts about the number 13 to ponder:

  • It is a baker’s dozen
  • There are 13 stripes on the American flag
  • There are 13 stars in the Great Seal of the United States

Friday the 13 will happen two times in 2023, in January and in October.

