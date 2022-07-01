Taste of Belgium opens at Liberty Center

A popular area restaurant, known for its waffles, has opened a Butler County location.
The full-service bistro is now in service at Liberty Center and offers Belgian-inspired food including waffles and chicken, mussels, crepes, frites and more. It also offers beer and cocktails.
“We take traditional Belgian recipes and we twist them; we take American classics and we Belgianize them,” states Taste of Belgium’s Facebook page.
“We thumb our nose at convention and treat our guests and their taste buds to unexpected combinations and unorthodox preparations,” the Taste website says. “Belgians would be disturbed by the idea of eating a Liège waffle with fried chicken and hot sauce. The French would be upset that we Belgianized their “galettes Bretonnes” by adding beer to the buckwheat crêpe batter. And the old-grain Belgian Genever we use in many of our handcrafted cocktails can rival any Cachaça to make the perfect Caipirinha,” the site says.
“We believe elegant cuisine can be served with a down-to-earth attitude and humble foods can be served elegantly.”
The restaurant at Liberty Center is next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill in the shopping complex located in Liberty Twp. just off Interstate 75. The hours are 8 a.m. to 9 pm. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Other locations include Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason in Ohio and Crestview Hills in Kentucky. There is also a pickup and delivery option at Findlay Market, which is where it got its start, in the back of a produce store.
Taste of Belgium has been featured on the Food Networks’ “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” television show. Its restaurant’s menu is available online at https://authenticwaffle.com.
