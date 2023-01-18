Rob Lowe to appear today on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The story noted he would be moving to Malibu, Calif., with his mother that fall to pursue commercials.

“And when the people in Dayton get great big jobs, I think they’ll remember me and give me a break,” he said.

Less than six years later, the Dayton Daily News published a story headlined “Rob Lowe offered movie role,” which covered his casting in the movie “The Outsiders” at age 17. The movie was released in 1983.

The Dayton raised actor is famous for roles on TV’s “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” and a list of movies that include “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Behind the Candlelabra,” “Wayne’s World, “How to be a Latin Lover,” and several others.

During “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Lowe talked about how close he is with his two boys. He said he has a new show coming out on Netflix that he co-created with his son, John Owen. He said his son, Matthew, is in the finance world.

“Now I’m really learning about their work lives,” Lowe said. “It’s a whole different phase where you get them through childhood and then all of sudden it’s like, “How’s work? It’s super cool.”

He also shared a story about camping with his boys when they were younger and scaring them as Bigfoot.

Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson is in season four of her one-hour daytime talk show. According to NBCUniversal, in each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs at 3 p.m. on WKEF. For more information, visit www.kellyclarksonshow.com.