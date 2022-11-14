P!NK to bring Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati with special guest

Three-time Grammy winner P!NK will bring her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, July 26.
Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will be a special guest at the concert. Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform as well.
The announcement of P!NK’s tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month. P!NK will also be performing on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the 2022 American Music Awards on ABC at 8 p.m.
Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released eight studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at No. 1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. In addition to her aforementioned Grammys (21 nominations), she has received one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also, in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Awards Icon Recipient.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Mon., Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. However, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Verizon will also offer a presale through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.
