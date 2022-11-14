P!NK to bring Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati with special guest

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released eight studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at No. 1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. In addition to her aforementioned Grammys (21 nominations), she has received one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also, in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Awards Icon Recipient.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Mon., Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. However, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.