Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Surfside, Florida, condo collapse

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated for deployment to the Champlain Towers South Condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed along with four other urban search and rescue teams, Phil Sinewe, task force spokesman announced Wednesday afternoon.
The team of approximately 80 members and several K-9 units will leave by 7 p.m. from its base in Vandalia, he said.
The task force previously was placed on an official alert by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to notify them to make preparations to respond.
A wing of the 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed early Thursday. Four more bodies were found Tuesday night, raising the death toll in the disaster to 16 people. More than 140 people are still unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press.
Before it was activated, the task force took logistical steps to prepare, such as team rostering, loading equipment in vehicles and ensuring the team members meet specific health standards, according to the Ohio Task Force 1 Facebook page.