Newlyweds, separated by deployments 14 days after wedding, reunite after 15 months apart

“We used FaceTime a lot, trying to call about every other day,” Addison said. “Weekends also became our time for FaceTime dates. We’d turn on movies at the same time and watch them together.”

The couple met and became friends during their freshman year at Cedarville University ROTC training, although they didn’t begin dating until their senior year. When they eventually got engaged, the pair already knew their first year of marriage would be spent apart.

Mariah said they’ve unfortunately seen marriages crumble during deployment. But she said it’s easier to lean on each other “knowing that you’re both grounded in the Lord.”

“Whoever was in the states would try their best to send letters and packages,” Mariah said. “I tried baking Addison cookies one time. They got annihilated in the mail to complete crumbs — but it’s the thought that counts.”

As their time apart wound to a close, the couple anticipated life together again after a year of only text messages and video chats, Cedarville University officials said in a release. Though they know that future deployments may separate them again, they are grateful to be stationed together.