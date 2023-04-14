‘Jeopardy! Masters’ featuring Amy Schneider debuts next month

There’s more “Jeopardy!” in store for Dayton native Amy Schneider.
The iconic winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will be among the fan favorites competing in “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new spin-off debuting Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The competition will also stream on Hulu.
Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” will feature six super champs: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Schneider. Buttrey and He memorably competed against Schneider in the Tournament of Champions.
Over the course of three weeks, 10 one-hour episodes will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, resulting in a champion who will win a grand prize.
Credit: Tyler Golden
Credit: Tyler Golden
During Season 38 in January 2022, the Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a record-breaking winning streak that ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins, resulted in earnings of $1,382, 800.
Last November, Schneider, 43, returned to the quiz show for the Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of the year. The best of seven tournament transpired over the course of six games. At the conclusion of Game 6, she won first place and the top prize of $250,000. She is in fourth place for overall winnings, including tournaments, earning $1,632,800. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
