New compact shrubs are worth trying

To keep it in bounds in a smaller landscape, we prune it. But why do we have to prune it every year? That’s just more work. Stop putting large plants in small spaces – help yourself!

Many of the newer plants are naturally compact and won’t need pruned each year. The new hydrangeas that have been introduced recently are more compact. For example, Tuff Stuff is a mountain hydrangea that is two to three feet tall by the same as wide.

I am particularly interested in shrubs that give me color this time of the year and there is none better than Callicarpa or beautyberry. The purple fruits cover the plant now and are stunning.

A newer cultivar called Early Amethyst is much shorter than the species, growing around four by four feet. The tiny fruits line the branches and are in clusters that turn purple in September.

Another one of my favorite shrubs which happens to have edible fruits is Aronia or chokecherry. The cultivar Autumn Magic grows to around 18 to 24 inches in height and width. The plant blooms in the spring and has small white flowers that turn into beautiful dark purple, almost black fruit.

Though a little stringent, the fruit is edible and can be used to make jams and more. It hangs from the branches in clusters and if not picked, consumed by the birds. The plant also has a wonderful reddish fall color.

Deep purple fruits of Autumn Magic Chokecherry is an example of the newer compact shubs.

And finally, one of my most favorite late-summer, early fall blooming shrubs is Ruby Spice summersweet clethra. This shrub starts blooming in late August and goes into September. Ruby Spice is one of the first clethra’s to have pink flowers. Most of the others have white flowers.

It is a great plant for moist or damp areas and does well in a little bit of shade. Ruby Spice is around four to six feet tall and can be pruned once in the spring if you want to keep it a little shorter.

If you are looking for something to fill in a spot in the landscape border or even in the foundation planting, consider some of the newer cultivars of shrubs that are almost no maintenance!

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.