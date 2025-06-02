Midwest Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati will have Dr. Bernice King, daughter of MLK Jr. as speaker

FILE - King Center CEO Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during a news conference at the King Center in Atlanta, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - King Center CEO Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during a news conference at the King Center in Atlanta, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., will speak at the 37th Midwest Black Family Reunion Thursday, Aug. 14.

The reunion returns to Cincinnati Aug. 14-17 accented by the theme “Everlasting Endurance.”

In addition to King’s keynote address, festivities include: Heritage Breakfast on Friday, Aug 15 on Fountain Square with Cynthia Booth, CEO of Emerge Manufacturing, as the keynote speaker; A parade through Avondale Saturday morning Aug. 16; and the main event at Sawyer Point Aug. 16-17, featuring national recording artist Midnight Star on Saturday and Grammy-winning gospel legend Fred Hammond on Sunday.

Fred Hammond performs at the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes

“‘Everlasting Endurance’ is not just a theme, it’s a testament to our ability to stand firm in the face of challenges while continuing to uplift one another,” said Tracey Farley-Artis, BFR executive director in a press release. “Now, more than ever, our community must hold on to the strength that has carried us through generations. This year’s reunion will be a powerful reminder of our resilience, our legacy, and the future we’re building together.”

ExploreFunk Fest at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday kicks off summer of concerts

This year’s reunion will also honor City Gospel Mission President Dr. Jonathan Brown and family with the Family of the Year Award. This year’s parade grand marshall will be Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece. The event will also have a job fair on Thursday at Music Hall and a local college tour on Friday.

The reunion also plans to hold Cincinnati’s largest line dance. More details will be announced later.

For more information, visit myblackfamilyreunion.org.

In Other News
1
A guide to Juneteenth events in Southwest Ohio
2
Comfort TV in crazy times
3
Book review: ‘Child of Earth and Starry Heaven’ a heartfelt exploration...
4
GEM CITY FAMILY: Screen-free summer fun for the kiddos is possible
5
Intergenerational theater troupe delights on local stages for 25 years

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.