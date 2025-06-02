Midwest Black Family Reunion in Cincinnati will have Dr. Bernice King, daughter of MLK Jr. as speaker

In addition to King’s keynote address, festivities include: Heritage Breakfast on Friday, Aug 15 on Fountain Square with Cynthia Booth, CEO of Emerge Manufacturing, as the keynote speaker; A parade through Avondale Saturday morning Aug. 16; and the main event at Sawyer Point Aug. 16-17, featuring national recording artist Midnight Star on Saturday and Grammy-winning gospel legend Fred Hammond on Sunday.

Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

“‘Everlasting Endurance’ is not just a theme, it’s a testament to our ability to stand firm in the face of challenges while continuing to uplift one another,” said Tracey Farley-Artis, BFR executive director in a press release. “Now, more than ever, our community must hold on to the strength that has carried us through generations. This year’s reunion will be a powerful reminder of our resilience, our legacy, and the future we’re building together.”

Explore Funk Fest at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday kicks off summer of concerts

This year’s reunion will also honor City Gospel Mission President Dr. Jonathan Brown and family with the Family of the Year Award. This year’s parade grand marshall will be Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece. The event will also have a job fair on Thursday at Music Hall and a local college tour on Friday.

The reunion also plans to hold Cincinnati’s largest line dance. More details will be announced later.

For more information, visit myblackfamilyreunion.org.