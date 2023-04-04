‘Lion King,’ ‘Mamma Mia!,’ ‘Tina,’ ‘Hadestown’ among Broadway shows in Dayton Live’s 2023-2024 season

“‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ was a show we were going to get at the start (of its national tour) and it was taken away but I fought to get it back with the national touring company,” he said. “We also haven’t done a play since ‘War Horse’ in 2013 and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is an excellent piece. I’m also excited for our audiences to see ‘Hadestown.” There are so many people who don’t really know that show even though it’s such a huge show on Broadway.”

Dayton Live also announced four shows in its Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series, including the Tony-winning “The Cher Show” and a co-presentation of “The Kite Runner” with the Human Race Theatre Company. More titles in the series, which will include the realms of comedy and dance, will be announced at a later date.

“The season will be fun, serious, deep and light,” Sutton said. “It’s the kind of season I like. It’s an ensemble season.”

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton’s 2023-2024 Season:

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

October 17-22, 2023 – Schuster Center

Academy and Emmy Award winner Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing,” “The Social Network”) adapts Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about lawyer Atticus Finch defending Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of rape in 1930s Alabama. Directed by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher, this production was praised for its contemporary nuances on a legendary masterwork. Rolling Stone gave it five stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine called it “a real phenomenon.” Sorkin and Sher are currently collaborating on Lincoln Center Theater’s lovely Broadway revival of “Camelot.”

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

November 14-19, 2023 – Schuster Center

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without The Grinch, who discovers there’s more to the holiday than he bargained for in this show. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the cheerful Whos. The show includes the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.”

HADESTOWN

March 12-17, 2024 – Schuster Center

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this romantic, haunting show is created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell with direction by Rachel Chavkin (”Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812″). The story intertwines two mythic tales: young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

April 9-14, 2024 – Schuster Center

She’s simply the best. “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” tells the story of one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time. Featuring her much-loved songs from “Proud Mary” to “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” this show is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall (“The Hot Wing King”) and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd (“Mamma Mia!”).

Disney’s THE LION KING

May 1-12, 2024 – Schuster Center

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced Disney’s “The Lion King,” brilliantly staged by Julie Taymor and featuring a score by Elton John and Tim Rice. Memorable for its stunning costumes and visuals, “The Lion King” was previously seen in Dayton in 2011 and 2016. It was previously announced for the 2020-2021 season but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MAMMA MIA!

June 11-16, 2024 – Schuster Center

Attention dancing queens! The story of a mother, her daughter and three possible dads returns for another sunny ride set to the tunes of ABBA, including “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes it All” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions 2023-2024 Season:

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER & KATHERINE MCPHEE

November 3, 2023 – Schuster Center

Sixteen-time Grammy-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and singer/actress Katharine McPhee join forces. The program will include David’s hits, specifically songs made famous by Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Josh Groban, and McPhee’s biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress.”

THE CHER SHOW

February 2-4, 2024 – Schuster Center

The Tony-winning story of music and pop culture legend Cher receives its local premiere. In this musical, three women play Cher at different points of her life: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

DRUM TAO

March 20, 2024 – Victoria Theatre

Drum Tao returns to the Victoria stage after a nearly sold-out performance in 2022. The percussion display features the “Wadaiko-drums” and the beautiful melody of Japanese flutes and harps.

THE KITE RUNNER

Co-presented with The Human Race Theatre Company

May 28 - June 2, 2024 – Victoria Theatre

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, internationally best-selling novel, “The Kite Runner” is a new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. “Told across two decades and two continents, ‘The Kite Runner’ is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness and shows us all that we can be good again.”

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton season tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/broadway. Individual tickets will go on sale later in the year. Current season ticket holders can renew their season tickets online at daytonlive.org/renew or by contacting the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Patrons may also stop by the Box Office at the Schuster Center to buy Season Tickets or renew in person.

Individual tickets for the Projects Unlimited Star Attractions will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit daytonlive.org/broadway. The Schuster Center is located at 1 W. Second St., Dayton.