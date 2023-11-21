La Comedia Dinner Theatre changes ownership

La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro is entering a new era of ownership for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Adkins family, owners since 1995, has sold Ohio’s only professional dinner theatre to Dave and Sherry Gabert of Dayton.

Producer Joe Adkins and the Adkins family revealed the news in a letter posted Nov. 18 on Facebook.

“As in all musicals there’s a beginning and an end,” said Adkins. “The decision has been made that it’s time to exit stage right. I’m extremely happy and excited to announce that La Comedia Dinner Theatre has been sold to Dave and Sherry Gabert. The Gaberts have been part of this community for many years and Dave has been valuable member of the La Comedia family for almost four years. With Dave’s previous restaurant and theater experience, I’m excited for La Comedia and its future as it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025.”

The Gaberts, whose daughter Allison has been featured in numerous La Comedia productions including “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” “Little Women” and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” ensure a smooth transition.

“It is an honor and privilege that the Adkins family have entrusted us to continue their legacy and become the new owners of LaComedia Dinner Theatre,” said the Gaberts in a Facebook letter posted Nov. 18. “As the Adkins depart from their almost 30-year ownership, we will continue to follow in the tradition of customer satisfaction as our family strives to deliver an amazing dining and theatrical experience to new and longtime patrons. We will ensure that the delicious signature menu items will continue to adorn the buffet such as the famous sweet potato soufflé, beer-battered fish and signature salad. We promise to continue to offer professional theatrical productions created by a seasoned production team and talented cast members. Furthermore, we are ever so blessed to inherit such an amazing, dedicated, and hardworking crew and staff that continues to join us in offering every customer an unforgettable experience.”

The Adkins family spearheaded 185 productions from “Gypsy” in 1995 to “Grumpy Old Men,” which ended in October. La Comedia’s holiday production of “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” continues through Dec. 31.

“During these years, our guests have become part of our La Comedia family,” said Adkins. “I, along with other family members, have gotten to know many of our season subscribers and individual guests on a personal level. This is something my family takes great pride in and feels is very special and unique to La Comedia. On behalf of my family, we truly appreciate your support over the years.”