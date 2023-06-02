KISS will kick off final leg of farewell tour in Cincinnati

BreakingNews
By Zoe Kalen Hill, Staff Writer
31 minutes ago

KISS will kick off the 13th and final leg of its “End of the Road” farewell tour in Cincinnati October 19.

The Heritage Bank Center show was announced by the band alongside new dates in Cleveland and Crandon, Wisconsin.

The ongoing final tour is the band’s second farewell tour. In 2000 and 2001, KISS set out on a goodbye tour, which was the last to feature the four original members Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. KISS’ current lineup includes Stanley and Simmons alongside Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

The legendary rock band set out on its “End of the Road” farewell tour in January 2019. The first leg began in North America, and the tour has weaved around the world making stops in the United States almost every other leg. The fifth leg of the tour was cut short in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During KISS’ eighth leg of the tour, the band played the Nutter Center in Fairborn in May 2021.

The band plans to close out the tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City at the end of the year.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $39.50-$1,000.

For more information, visit https://heritagebankcenter.com/event/2023/10/kiss-end-of-the-road-world-tour.

