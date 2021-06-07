JUST IN: Train, John Fogerty heading to Rose Music Center this summer

Concert alert: Train and John Fogerty are coming to The Rose Music Center At The Heights this summer.
Train, along with special guest Vertical Horizon, will perform at the Huber Heights venue Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $23.50 to $113, though the prices of the tickets may increase based upon demand and Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. on The Rose Music Center’s website.
John Fogerty, lead vocalist and creative force behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, will take the stage Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance also range from $23.50 to $113 and the prices might fluctuate as demand increases. Tickets also go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting the venue’s website.
More information regarding upcoming concerts at The Rose Music Center can also be found by paying a visit to its website or Facebook page.
HOW TO GO
What: Concerts by Train and John Fogerty
Where: The Rose Music Center At The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
When: John Fogerty is performing Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m., while Train is performing Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m.
Cost: Ticket prices range from $23.50 to $113 and vary based upon demand
More info: Website | Facebook page