JUST IN: New Girl Scout Cookie unveiled for 2022

The Girl Scouts have announced a new member to its famous family of Girl Scout Cookies. “Adventurefuls” cookies will be available in January 2022 at the start of the annual cookie season, in addition to 11 other returning favorites.

Explore Downtown Piqua to be home of second Crooked Handle Brewing location

“An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures,” according to the Girl Scouts website.