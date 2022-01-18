JUST IN: Grand opening date announced for Warped Wing’s third location

In particular, the Sonder collaboration beer Ryesing Tides will be on tap during the grand opening celebration.

Warped Wing’s original location is situated in downtown Dayton at 26 Wyandot St. In August 2020, the team opened a 20,000 sq. ft. facility, The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery, in Springboro.

According to Erin O’Neill, culinary director and director of retail operations, the Mason brewery will bring an innovative and eclectic menu to complement the robust beer selection, similar to that of Springboro’s location.

“The smoker is delivered, and the smell of smoking meats will soon fill the air” O’Neill said. “It is very exciting to bring our Warped culinary experience to Mason and the surrounding areas. We are building a great team and are excited to put our stamp on an already great food scene.”

Warped Wing swept the top spots in both “Best Craft Beer” and “Best Local Brewery” categories in the 2021 Best of Dayton contest. This was Warped Wing’s fourth year taking home the top honor for Best Local Brewery.