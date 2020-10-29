JUST IN: Del Taco has ‘many new units on the horizon’ in Ohio, franchisee says

The taco chain, founded in Yermo, California in 1964, operates 596 restaurants in about a dozen states. The vast majority of those restaurants — about 90 percent — are in its home state of California. However, the chain is no stranger to the upper Midwest: it operates 9 restaurants in Michigan.

Brandi Joseph, operations director for Del Taco’s Ohio franchisee, said in a release that her company plans to open more Del Taco locations in Ohio, starting in the Columbus area.