JUST IN: Dave Chappelle nominated for Grammy

Comedian Dave Chappelle received a Grammy nomination today, Nov. 23, for Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” He shares the nomination with Amir Sulaiman.
Filmed in Yellow Springs in the summer of 2020, “8:46″ chronicles Chappelle’s thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and the criminal justice system.
Another notable nominee for Best Spoken Word Album: Barack Obama for “A Promised Land.”
Chappelle’s previous Grammy victories stemmed from Best Comedy Album for “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be telecast Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 on CBS.
