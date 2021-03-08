X

JUST IN: Cincinnati Music Festival has been postponed to 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Snoop Dogg had been scheduled to perform at the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival, but the festival has been postponed to 2022. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Snoop Dogg had been scheduled to perform at the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival, but the festival has been postponed to 2022. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Credit: Bennett Raglin

Credit: Bennett Raglin

What to Know | 34 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

For the second year in a row, one of the most popular music festivals in Ohio has been postponed.

Earlier today, organizers announced that the Cincinnati Music Festival, originally scheduled for July 22-24 in 2021, has been postponed again, this time to July 21-23, 2022, due to health concerns caused by the coronavirus. Organizers hope to bring back the same headlining acts, which include Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson, to perform at next year’s festival.

ExploreGreek Festival favorites available at new spring drive-thru event

Each year, this festival brings more than 90,000 people to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The economic impact of this festival is estimated to be about $107 million per year for the city of Cincinnati.

Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Jackson had been scheduled to perform at the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival, but the festival has been postponed to 2022. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Jackson had been scheduled to perform at the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival, but the festival has been postponed to 2022. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Credit: Francois Nel

Credit: Francois Nel

ExploreJUST IN: New Thai restaurant sets opening date on Far Hills Avenue

Customers who purchased tickets to the 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival have the following options:

  • Those who purchased tickets through the Cincinnati Music Festival’s office can call 513-924-0900 to receive a refund. Upon completing the refund request, customers should receive a check in the mail by May 17, 2021.
  • Customers who completed transactions through TicketMaster will receive an email about how to get a refund.
  • Customers who purchased tickets through a third-party vendor, such as StubHub or VividSeats, must contact the ticket vendor.
ExploreFully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Organizers will be hosting a virtual event that celebrates the history of the Cincinnati Music Festival in July of 2021. Details about the event will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Cincinnati Music Festival, pay a visit to its website or Facebook page.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.