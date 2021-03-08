JUST IN: Cincinnati Music Festival has been postponed to 2022

Earlier today, organizers announced that the Cincinnati Music Festival, originally scheduled for July 22-24 in 2021, has been postponed again, this time to July 21-23, 2022, due to health concerns caused by the coronavirus. Organizers hope to bring back the same headlining acts, which include Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson, to perform at next year’s festival.

Each year, this festival brings more than 90,000 people to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The economic impact of this festival is estimated to be about $107 million per year for the city of Cincinnati.