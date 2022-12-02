Julia Reichert, Academy Award-winning Yellow Springs filmmaker, dies at 76

Additional credits include ”Sparkle” (2012), “Making Morning Star” (2015) and “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” (2020). Most recently she and Bognar superbly profiled the career of comedian Dave Chappelle in “8:46″ (2020) and “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life” (2021).

In particular, “Growing Up Female,” Reichert and Klein’s groundbreaking 1971 documentary showcasing how girls and women are socialized, was selected in 2011 by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry of historically significant films. The film served as Reichert’s senior project at Antioch College.

In 2019 the Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University curated and organized “Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film,” a traveling celebration of the filmmaker’s decades of work which premiered at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The retrospective traveled to Los Angeles, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Cleveland and Louisville among other cities before the coronavirus shutdowns.

“Reichert has personally captured more than four decades of human experience, fostering new perspectives on such era-defining movements as feminism, communism and globalization by showing us their impact on the most intimate scale,” noted Johanna Burton, former director of the Wexner Center for the Arts. “Through her attentive, ever-empathetic lens, we see how these broad cultural forces shape people who we soon recognize have much in common with our own colleagues and neighbors, family and friends. It’s hard to imagine an artist whose practice could underscore more clearly the ability of contemporary art to open our eyes to the world around us.”

In November 2021, “Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film” received its local premiere at The Neon in downtown Dayton. Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon, was one of Reichert’s film students. He fondly recalls her introduction on the first day of his junior year in which she shared her fundamental belief as an artist.

“Julia looked around the room and said she saw our shoes, our haircuts, and said we were all Midwestern and needed to realize that was the truth of the matter,” McNeal recalled. “Julia said we weren’t going to be able to tell good stories until we realized we could tell the truth. Documentaries are about telling the truth and there’s something about seeking out the truth and telling other people’s stories. She’s always been interested in seeking out interesting stories about the human condition.”

“Julia Reichert is one of the most important and influential faculty members (Wright State University) has ever known,” echoed Joe Deer, artistic director of Wright State Theatre in the School of Fine and Performing Arts. “What makes her such an impactful educator and mentor is that she’s spent her life telling the stories of everyday, overlooked people with compassion and real appreciation for their dreams and struggles. And many of those stories are told in our own backyard – hospitals in Cincinnati, workers in Dayton, her neighbors in Yellow Springs. I’m personally so grateful for my years watching her work, talking about teaching and just being inspired by her energy and vision.”

Reichert grew up in Bordentown Township, New Jersey and was a 1964 graduate of Bordentown Regional High School. She graduated from Antioch College in 1970 with a degree in documentary arts. In addition to serving as professor emeritus of film production at Wright State, she co-founded Indie Caucus, an advocacy group ensuring the sustainability of documentaries on PBS. She was also honored with the International Documentary Association’s Career Achievement Award in 2018.

“It’s not hyperbole to call Julia the godmother of independent film in central Ohio, if not the entire state,” noted David Filipi, director of film/video for the Wexner Center for the Arts. “And, perhaps just as importantly, (she) taught more than a generation of filmmaking students how to make a film and how to navigate the obstacles to getting it out into the world during her career as a professor at Wright State University.”