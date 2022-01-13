‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly always right’

Dayton native Amy Schneider kept her “Jeopardy!” winning streak alive Jan. 12 earning a 31-day total of $1,068,800.
Host Ken Jennings opened the episode praising the Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s stats from the Jan. 11 episode, particularly answering 41 out of 60 correct responses.
“Her average clue accuracy is a little over 95 percent,” he said. “What that means is when she buzzes in, and she is very good at buzzing in, she is nearly always right. The only question about this new ‘Jeopardy!’ legend remains how long can this streak continue?”
At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider led the pack again with $23,000, a whopping $20,000 lead over her nearest competitor.
In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Historic Americans: “In 1838, he took a new last name, of a family in Walter Scott’s ‘The Lady of the Lake’; for distinction, he added a second ‘S’ to the end.” The correct response was Frederick Douglass, but Schneider came up short, opting not to guess at all. She wagered $12,000, leaving her with $11,000 for the episode.
Interestingly, she has failed to answer any Final Jeopardy! clue correctly thus far this week.
Schneider can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
