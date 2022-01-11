‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 29, Dayton native keeps $1M streak alive

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered $25,800, an $18,400 lead over her nearest competitor.

“Another strong Double Jeopardy! round for you Amy,” Jennings said.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of 19 Century Notables: “On his deathbed in France in 1890, he told his brother, ‘The sadness will last forever.’” Vincent van Gogh was the correct response, but Schneider answered Dreyfus, perhaps thinking of Alfred Dreyfus of the French scandal the Dreyfus Affair. She wagered $10,000, leaving her with $15,800 for the episode.

“Kind of an off day today,” noted Jennings to Schneider. “But maybe you’ll make it up tomorrow. Who knows? Join us tomorrow and find out.”

