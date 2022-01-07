‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 27, Dayton native ekes out another win and praised as ‘the real deal’

“Congratulations to you,” Jennings said. “This one you had to sweat a little bit.”

During the interview segment, she spoke of her spelling history, coming close to competing in the National Spelling Bee.

“I was two spellers away, and I was just really convinced I was gonna make it,” she said. “But the word ‘vorlage’ came up. It’s a German word.” She proceeded to define vorlage, but Jennings humorously interrupted in case it happened to be a part of the game. Merriam-Webster defines vorlage as “the position of a skier leaning forward from the ankles usually without lifting the heels from the skis.”

The Jan. 7 episode will be must-see TV as America anticipates whether or not Schneider will earn enough to become a millionaire.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.