‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 25, Dayton native keeps streak alive

At the outset, host Ken Jennings offered great insight into just how well the Chaminade-Julienne graduate has played the game.

“Season 38 has certainly been the season of the super champions here on the show, most recently our current winner Amy Schneider,” Jennings said. “We’ve done some analysis of big winners in ‘Jeopardy!’ history, and what you find is, on an average show of the 60 clues available in the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, our big winners tend to average more than 30 correct responses per game. And Amy is right up there, averaging 31 right now. What that means, of course, is that she’s leaving less than half of the material to be split between her two competitors.”