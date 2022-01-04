‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 24, Dayton native beats ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse

Amy Schneider continued her “Jeopardy!” winning streak Jan. 3 with a 24-day total of $897,600.
“Our returning champion Amy Schneider certainly ended 2021 on a high note securing her 23rd consecutive win,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “She is right now the fifth-biggest money winner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history with the fourth-longest winning streak, so that’s all very impressive. But could she fall victim to the ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse that fell James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Julia Collins, so many other super champs of the past?”
Despite the fact she didn’t partake in any Daily Doubles, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate certainly overcame any threat of the “Jeopardy!” Monday curse, entering Final Jeopardy! with a whopping $31,000. Her nearest competitor trailed far behind at $8,000.
During Final Jeopardy!, she correctly responded to the following clue in the category Sculptors: “Los Angeles artist George Stanley sculpted this, first handed out at a private banquet on May 16, 1929.” Answer: the Oscar.
“Apparently, not too much trouble with the ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse,” Jennings exclaimed.
During the interview segment, Schneider shared her love of karaoke, particularly “Creep” by Radiohead.
“I actually had a chance to do it in Tokyo and I went up and thought I did a really good job, and then over the course of the evening I realized in Japan you’re supposed to just get drunk and do it badly and let everybody make fun of you.”
To hear what Schneider and Jennings had to say about the Monday curse, visit jeopardy.com/overheard.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
