‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Chronicling Dayton native’s historic journey

Winning a grand total of $1,382,800, Schneider, 42, ranks second all-time behind super champ Ken Jennings. The Chaminade-Julienne graduate and engineering manager from Oakland, California, is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. She will compete later this year against the top players of the season including third all-time super champ Matt Amodio.