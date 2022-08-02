InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County

Davis said the artists at the studio work alongside employees at the company or organization, or possibly community members, on a commissioned project.

“They’ll work as the leaders and teachers to co-create pieces to be installed,” she said.

Greater Oxford Community Foundation Executive Director Betsy Hope said they funded the grant for the Talawanda mural, and so when they wanted something to honor the organization’s Paving the Way award recipients, she called InsideOut.

“Instead of doing something like a wooden wall plaque, we decided we wanted something that made more of a statement,” Hope said.

The artists will paint a mural on one wall inside the foundation, and parts of two adjacent walls, that reflects the greater Oxford community. The Paving the Way recipients, foundation founder James Robinson was the first in 2021, will have class bricks on the mural, also called “Paving the Way.”

“Instead of paying an awards company, we thought, get one of our nonprofit partners involved,” Hope said. “We like supporting the nonprofits.”

The artists are also “a breath of fresh air,” Hope said. “They are so personable, so fun, so upbeat. They love what they’re doing, they’re creating artwork, they’re getting out in the community, they’re meeting people. I think that’s really important.”

Later this year, they’ll be creating a mural at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw said he’ll meet with Davis this week, and it’s a matter of finalizing the design.

Davis said the community can become involved with the artists at InsideOut Studios as they have a community education program. Community members can sign up for art classes, and a staff member will co-teach with one of the InsideOut Studio artists, which is another opportunity for them to earn a wage.

“They really get to show their talents, and they’re building relationships and friendships,” she said.

But if the public just wants to buy the art already created, they can do that, Davis said.

For more information, or to shop online, visit www.insideoutstudioart.com.