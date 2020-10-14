How you can ‘make strides’ against breast cancer

But, as a result of early screening, detection and treatment, there is an ever-growing number of survivors, more than 3.5 million in the United States alone.

In order to promote safe and socially-distanced events, the traditional walks are being replaced by visual experiences that participants take part in from their cars. Tributes at Twilight at the Wright State University Nutter Center on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Pink Your Parade at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24 are just two of the socially-distanced events taking place across the country during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Making Strides had really robust community events but, while we’re not able to be shoulder to shoulder like we’re used to, we can still help our community celebrate, honor and heal,” Houser Vukoder said.

If you can’t make the drive-thru events in person, there are other ways to help the American Cancer Society’s effort. Dedicate a Tribute Luminaria to honor and remember a loved one who has fought breast cancer. Gold and pink luminaria are available for a donation of $10 and $25, respectively, and will be displayed during Tributes at Twilight.

Individuals can also raise funds and walk with their own personal team in their neighborhood any day in October. And, despite the pandemic, the American Cancer Society is urging people to keep up on preventative health screenings like mammograms.

Explore Support the local fight against breast cancer by purchasing Pink Ribbon Bagels from Panera Bread

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Events

Making Strides of Greater Dayton will present Tributes at Twilight on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Nutter Center. The drive-thru event is free and open to the public and the visual experience will feature a luminaria presentation. CONTRIBUTED

Tributes at Twilight

What: A visual experience celebrating breast cancer awareness month, honoring and remembering those that have been affected by breast cancer as well as raising funds for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The drive-thru is free and open to the public and the visual experience will feature a luminaria presentation.

When: Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Info: Participants are encouraged to support this event by dedicating a luminaria at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Dayton

Making Strides Cincinnati will present Parade Your Pink near Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 24, 2020. The event is free and open to the public and the community is encouraged to decorate their cars and enjoy some of the special elements of a traditional Making Strides Walk from the safety of their cars. CONTRIBUTED

Parade Your Pink

What: A visual experience celebrating breast cancer awareness month, honoring and remembering those that have been affected by breast cancer as well as raising funds. The Parade is free and open to the public and the community is encouraged to decorate their cars and enjoy some of the special elements of a traditional Making Strides Walk from the safety of their cars.

When: Oct. 24, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Paul Brown Stadium Lot E, 297 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati

Info: Participants can support this event by making a donation at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Cincinnati