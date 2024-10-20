Trick-or-Treat times for Butler, Warren and Preble counties

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 28-31. Here are the times for various localities.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hanover Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Middletown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oxford: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

West Alexandria: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

