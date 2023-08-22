Hocking Hills treasure hunt offers $10,000 prize

Attention adventure seekers! The Hocking Hills treasure hunt is back for the third time this year offering a chance to win $10,000 in gold, cash and jewels.

The contest begins Thursday, Sept. 14.

“This thrilling adventure will guide participants through the enchanting mysteries of Hocking Hills, leading them to uncharted territories and hidden wonders,” according to the website. “Brace yourself for a delightful blend of online exploration and in-person quests.”

To win the treasure you must solve 10 riddles. To start, follow @TheHockingHills on Instagram to view the first riddle. You can find extra hidden clues posted to @TheHockingHills Instagram stories from time to time and/or by registering for extra clues at www.HockingHillsTreasurehunt.com.

Additional rules include: Participants must be 18 or older to claim prize; participants must video record themselves and each correct answer they find at the physical location of the riddle answer (where applicable); and participants may team up but only one prize is issued to one individual.

For more information, call 740-304-9187 or email HockingHillsOnline@gmail.com. Hocking Hills State Park is located in Logan, Ohio.