Graeter’s named among nation’s top ice cream chains

Graeter's Ice Cream wins recognition from Newsweek magazine.
NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Sharon Wilmore
25 minutes ago

Graeter’s was named one of the best chain restaurants in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine. The ice cream shop, founded in Cincinnati with stores throughout southwest Ohio, received a five-star ranking from the magazine.

The restaurant is listed among the magazine’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022.

“For the first time, Newsweek and global data firm Statista are proud to award America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains in selected categories,’' Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief, wrote in an introduction to the winners. There are 220 winners in 16 categories, according to Newsweek.

Graeter’s was ranked in the Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt category.

Other chains receiving five-star ratings in the category include Ben & Jerry’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Culver’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Rita’s.

According to Newsweek, the 2022 rankings are based on a survey of customers and employees of the restaurants and their recommendations.

The restaurants were also assessed on taste of food, cleanliness, hygiene, transparency about ingredients, location, COVID-19 safety protocols, environmental issues, accessibility, quality of service and how they treat employees.

Graeter’s has been producing small batch French Pot ice cream since 1870.

