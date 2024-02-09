Get party attire ready for Super Bowl game

While the Chiefs have their superstar fan in Swift, the 49ers do as well in actress-fashion influencer Olivia Culpo. She’s engaged to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Follow her on Instagram to get a play-by-play of her striking ensembles, featuring black jeans and jackets, 49ers-themed bustiers and other chic head-to-toe combos.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Here is the style scoop for Sunday’s game, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Our Dayton-area readers chime in, too:

Go for comfort

With chilly weather in the forecast for Ohio, stick to cozy-chic pieces. Tracey Schumann, owner and buyer for Get Dressed fashion boutique in Oakwood, suggests layering your outfit. Start with a pair of cute black jeans and a T-shirt, for instance, and then add a sweater, boots and outerwear in red, white or gold.

Consider your venue

“If you plan to watch the game at a sports bar, then the ideal outfit would be Chiefs or 49ers brand Ts and sweatshirts. You could maybe add an red tennis shoe, or some type of red accessory,” said Schumann. “Home with the family would be same as a sports bar! Think T-shirts and sweatshirts — any way you can work in the spirit of the team! And be sure to be comfortable, too.” Former Dayton Daily News reporter Katie Wedell recommends “a good, generic T-shirt with a slouchy cardigan look.

Get creative

Admittedly, some of us will stay forever loyal to the Cincinnati Bengals or other NFL teams. “It’s football, so I will wear my Bengals shirt,” says local resident Joni Magnus-Ramsey.

Others will take a slightly different slant. “As the Bengals are not playing, no orange,” explains reader Linda Lombard. “My usual is a slouchy boyfriend cardigan, a cropped jean, plain T and lug-soled loafers.” She also might add a pair of drop earrings similar to Swift’s.

Adds Eva Makstutis: “I am a Steelers fan ... so (it’s) black and gold but red tennis shoes” as she wholeheartedly supports the Kelce-Swift love connection.

Tracy McElfresh, owner-president of Tracy’s Sewing Studio LCC, admits she isn’t a sports aficionado, but loves the fun and parties. Since most people just wear jeans, “I would wear a long, loose skirt and an oversized sweater” for a boho-inspired vibe. “You could add accessories and dress it up, but at the same time, (you would) be able to cuddle up on the sofa” to watch the game. Or embrace an all-black, fitted, Beatnik ensemble.

Shop your closet

For last-minute panache, examine you already own: black boots, leggings, handbags, tights, jewelry, etc. Then add a touch of red. Or white. Or gold. Tie a red bandanna scarf, for instance, on a handbag. Or sport a red beret or knit cap for an easy streak of style. Gold hoop earrings, too, are a classic anytime.

Think Taylor

As far as Team Swiftie, imagine red lipstick and/or nail polish. A bright, shiny red nail polish, such as O⋅P⋅I’s Big Apple Red, is ready to take on any opponent.

Lastly, don’t forget a polished vivid-red lipstick, such as M⋅A⋅C’s Ruby Woo, which apparently has been one of Swift’s go-to colors. The singer and her posse of stylists seem to be tight-lipped about the hues she wears, but we’re all in favor of this rocking red. “You can’t go wrong with a red lip. Both teams are red, plus the TSwift connection,” Wedell points out.

Reader Jill Smith McCown agrees: “Of course, Taylor Swift fans are rooting for the Kelce Kansas Team. And Taylor wears RED lipstick, too.”