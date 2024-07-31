Frutta Bowls to open second Butler County location

The couple came across the restaurant in 2022 and were hooked on the brand and it’s commitment to healthy foods. They then pursued a franchise in Frutta Bowls.

“Opening Frutta Bowls in Bridgewater Falls is a dream come true for us,” said Kurt and Ally Wakeman in a statement. “We’re thrilled to share our love for açaí bowls and healthy eating while creating a vibrant community hub.”

The couple also said their young daughter, Layla, also enjoys the products, saying, “It’s heartwarming to see our daughter enjoy something we love so much. Our store is not just about serving great food; it’s about creating a space where everyone feels welcome.”

The Bridgewater Falls Frutta Bowls, 3373 Princeton Road, will offer a variety of customizable açaí bowls, smoothie bowls, and nutritious toppings made from the fresh ingredients. The Wakemans also wane the store to be a community hub, providing a friendly atmosphere for visitors.

The grand opening of the Bridgewater Falls Frutta Bowls location will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13. The franchise will also partner with Focus on Youth during its grand opening festivities, where 20% of the proceeds will be donated.

“We’re dedicated to not only providing exceptional food but also creating a space where customers can feel connected and valued,” the couple said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our store and sharing our journey with them.”

The Frutta Bowls Bridgewater Falls location will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant is located near the roundabout within the shopping center.

For more information, visit FruttaBowls.com or follow FruttaBowls_BridgewaterFalls on Instagram.