Downtown Lebanon to host inaugural Criterium bike race this weekend

The USA Cycling sanctioned event is being presented by Main Street Lebanon and Queen City Wheels and will bring racers to Lebanon for a high-speed, multi-lap race that will thrill cycling enthusiasts and non-fans alike.

City officials said a bike criterium or crit is a bicycle race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic. Spectators will see cyclists race at speeds reaching more than 25 mph in downtown streets, while enjoying food and refreshments from local vendors. The event is free and open to the community.