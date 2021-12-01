Don’t be a Scrooge! Recycle your holiday lights in these bins around Dayton

This is the third holiday season Five Rivers and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at seven MetroParks locations throughout Dayton where residents can drop-off holiday lights to be recycled. At the end of the season, Cohen will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled.

Since this partnership started, Cohen has donated a total of $3,000 to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to support MetroParks’ mission to protect the Dayton region’s natural heritage, according to a release.