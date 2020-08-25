Dayton’s Martin Sheen, Allison Janey and Rob Lowe will reunite for a special episode of ‘The West Wing’

The cast of “The West Wing” — including Dayton’s own Martin Sheen, Allison Janey and Rob Lowe — will reunite for the first time in 17 years for a theatrical presentation of an episode of the political drama.
“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” will stream on HBO Max this fall with the goal of boosting voter turnout, according to national entertainment publications including Entertainment Weekly and Variety. A date to air has not been determined.
The #WestWing cast reunites to get out the vote! @BradleyWhitford, @Richard_Schiff, @NellyMoloney, Martin Sheen, @DuleHill, @RobLowe, @AllisonBJanney, and Aaron Sorkin look back on the show and aim to boost 2020 turnout. https://t.co/Z6bvbKLUI2 Story by @JDHeyman pic.twitter.com/GIr2ZwZxV3— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 25, 2020
Actors Dule Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford will join the Daytonians for a theatrical staging of “Hartsfield’s Landing,” an episode from the show’s third season.
“The West Wing” was a political drama set in the White House that aired from 1999-2006.
Aaron Sorkin, who created the series, will write original material for the event, according to Variety, and it will be shot in October at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.
The show is meant to raise awareness for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. In addition to the participation of the original series cast members, the special will also feature guest appearances, including a special message from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, among others. Additional cast members and special guests from the worlds of public service and the arts will be announced in the coming weeks.
The mission of the organization is to “increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American,” according to its website.
Credit: NBC
About “Hartsfield’s Landing” Episode - Season Three, Episode 15
Original Air Date: Feb. 27, 2002
Bartlet (Martin Sheen) engages both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
The episode was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Vincent Misiano
Source: Warner Media