Dayton to require city employees to get vaccine or face testing

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein in her office on Wednesday. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The city wants to vaccinate as many employees as possible.

The city says it will pay employees $100 to get the vaccine, and workers are allowed them to get the shots while on the clock.

Employees will be required to submit records proving they are fully vaccinated, and workers who do not comply with testing requirements will be removed from the workplace and will have to use vacation, personal leave or compensatory time.

Employees will not be permitted to use paid sick leave if they are sent home for failing to comply with the new requirements.

Dickstein’s emergency order also says every visitor to city buildings must wear face coverings and all city employees must wear masks while in city vehicles carrying more than one person.

Earlier this month, the city announced it was once again requiring employees and visitors to municipal buildings to wear masks.

City officials and elected leaders said reinstating the mask mandate in public buildings is meant to curb the transmission of the new and highly contagious delta variant, which has contributed to rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

More than a dozen city employees tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and early August, which required many other unvaccinated employees to quarantine, using their own leave, said Dickstein.

One employee was hospitalized in an intensive care unit, while other died after getting sick, she said.