Dave Chappelle to host three comedy shows at Wirrig Pavilion next week

- Saturday, June 11

Tickets went on sale at 3 p.m. today for $150 and must be purchased in multiples of two. There is a limit of two per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.

According to Ticketmaster, the exclusive evening of conversation and comedy starts at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Explore Dave Chappelle documentary to screen at Schuster

“As a friendly reminder, please be advised that The Wirrig Pavilion is located in a rural area where families, pets, and animals reside. We ask that all attendees please drive carefully, and adhere to all posted speed limit signs while travelling to and from The Wirrig Pavilion,” Ticketmaster said.

No alcohol will be sold or permitted on the premises and no cell phones will be allowed at the shows. Attendees with cell phones will be asked to place their phone in a locked pouch.

Chappelle and his team plans to conduct up to a maximum of 24 shows between May 26 and Sept. 5, according to the property zoning variance request.

Chappelle’s 2021 pandemic documentary “Dave Chappelle – Live in Real Life” will be screened Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center as a benefit fundraiser for Gem City Market. To purchase tickets to the screening, click here.