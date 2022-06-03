journal-news logo
Dave Chappelle to host three comedy shows at Wirrig Pavilion next week

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. Chappelle says his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing. He became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs. He said in a statement through his spokesperson that the plan wasn’t the right fit for the village. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago
Tickets are on sale now.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is hosting three comedy shows this month at the Wirrig Pavilion outside Yellow Springs.

This announcement comes after the Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Twp. approved a property zoning variance request by the pavilion’s owner to host the shows in late April. The zoning variance was unanimously approved to allow for the shows and will limit the Wirrig Pavilion, located at 4866 U.S. 68, to no more than three shows per week.

Show dates are as follows:

- Thursday, June 9

- Friday, June 10

- Saturday, June 11

Tickets went on sale at 3 p.m. today for $150 and must be purchased in multiples of two. There is a limit of two per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.

According to Ticketmaster, the exclusive evening of conversation and comedy starts at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

“As a friendly reminder, please be advised that The Wirrig Pavilion is located in a rural area where families, pets, and animals reside. We ask that all attendees please drive carefully, and adhere to all posted speed limit signs while travelling to and from The Wirrig Pavilion,” Ticketmaster said.

No alcohol will be sold or permitted on the premises and no cell phones will be allowed at the shows. Attendees with cell phones will be asked to place their phone in a locked pouch.

Chappelle and his team plans to conduct up to a maximum of 24 shows between May 26 and Sept. 5, according to the property zoning variance request.

Chappelle’s 2021 pandemic documentary “Dave Chappelle – Live in Real Life” will be screened Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center as a benefit fundraiser for Gem City Market. To purchase tickets to the screening, click here.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

