Dads get in free to Cincinnati Zoo for Father’s Day

Dads get free admission for Father’s Day to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
“If your dad hasn’t been to the zoo in a while, it’s a good opportunity to try some of the new things that we’ve added,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can hang, literally, on the Kanga Klimb aerial ropes course, walk with kangaroos in Roo Valley, visit hippo father-to-be Tucker, or just enjoy the beauty of the botanical garden.”
Father’s Day is this Sunday.
Featuring exhibits that bring visitors up close and face-to-face with animals across the globe — including the world-famous Fiona the hippo and a penguin chick named for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — the zoo was recently named the best zoo in the U.S. The zoo took the top spot in the Best Zoo category of USA Today’s 2022 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with early entry at 9 a.m. for zoo members.
