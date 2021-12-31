Hamburger icon
BEST OF 2021: Top 8 photo galleries of the year

Artist Thomas Dambo debuts a new troll exhibit at the Aullwood Audubon. The trolls Bo, Bodil and Bibbi and their troll-sized nest have found their home in Dayton. "The Troll That Hatched an Egg" is one of only nine Dambo-created exhibitions in the United States and Puerto Rico. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Artist Thomas Dambo debuts a new troll exhibit at the Aullwood Audubon. The trolls Bo, Bodil and Bibbi and their troll-sized nest have found their home in Dayton. "The Troll That Hatched an Egg" is one of only nine Dambo-created exhibitions in the United States and Puerto Rico. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Sarah Franks
This year, Dayton.com and Dayton Daily News photojournalists took readers behind the scenes of restaurant openings, Trolls invading a local metropark, the ruins of a historic church and more. Other popular galleries included selections from our archives or contributed photos of luxury homes for sale in the Dayton market.

Here are eight of the most-viewed photo galleries on Dayton.com from 2021:

ExploreBest of 2021: Top 8 stories that made us smile this year

📷PHOTOS: The former Second German Baptist Church in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District

Interior of the former Second German Baptist Church building, located at 1420 E. 4th St. in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. TOM GILLIAM

Credit: Tom Gilliam

ExplorePHOTOS: The former Second German Baptist Church in the St. Anne's Hill Historic District

📷PHOTOS: Oakwood mansion listed for $1.27M

Thoughtful renovations integrate seamlessly with original amenities created by master craftsmanship of 1918 in this two-story home in the Hatcher Hills neighborhood of Oakwood. Listed for $1,275,000 by Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon of Coldwell Banker Heritage, the 5,590-square-foot home at 520 Maysfield Road has had many updates, including a heating and cooling system installed in 2019, electric service, the plumbing with two 75-gallon water heaters and a whole-house generator. The 83 windows were replaced in 2008 and a Trex deck installed for a possible hot tub.

ExplorePHOTOS: Oakwood mansion listed for $1.27M

📷PHOTOS: Luxury Sugarcreek Twp. home with swimming pool on market

Listed for $899,900 by Xanni Burton of Irongate Inc. Realtors, the luxury brick house at 3859 Murphys Crossing in Sugarcreek Twp. has about 6,470 square feet of living space, including the finished, walk-out lower level. The house sits on a corner lot with stone accented tree islands, a paver-brick driveway, a swimming pool and sculptured gardens. To see other listings, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS

ExplorePHOTOS: Luxury Sugarcreek Twp. home with swimming pool on market

📷PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside the new Young’s Jersey Dairy store

Workers roll a decorative cow through the new Young's Jersey Dairy Tuesday on its way to be hung above the entrance. The new dairy will have a soft opening on Thursday and a grand opening at a later date. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

ExplorePHOTOS: Sneak peek inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy store

📷PHOTOS: Trolls invade Dayton park

Barb Bayliff of Harrison Twp. sent us this photo of her with a new friend. Well, we think it’s friendly. She posed for this photo on Nov. 17 at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, on the north edge of Dayton. Barb says, “The trolls have arrived! Stop at the center to pick up the map to discover their locations. Thomas Dambo, the creative artist from Denmark, used recycled items to build the giant sculptures!”

ExplorePHOTOS: Trolls invade Dayton park

📷PHOTOS: Georgian Colonial in Oakwood listed for $769K

Situated on a 4.3-acre lot to allow panoramic views of the rolling lawn and nearby reserve, this brick ranch has park-like views from every room, including the full, walk-out lower level. Listed for $995,000 by Jeanne Glennon and Felix McGinnis Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick home at 6420 Tipp Canal Road has about 5,410 square feet of living space. Custom-built in 2004, the home offers energy-efficient details that extend well beyond the practical floor plan. Amenities include dual geothermal heating and cooling, a sound-system with individual volume controls for each room, zoned heated floors within the kitchen and bathroom, Cat 5 Internet, central vacuum, reverse-osmosis system and an aquifer well system. To see other Dayton-area homes listed, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/homes. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.

ExplorePHOTOS: Georgian Colonial in Oakwood listed for $769K

📷PHOTOS: 50 amazing images of Dayton’s history you have to see

Senator John F. Kennedy arriving at Cox Airport in Vandalia, October, 1960, to begin campaigning for the Presidency. Kennedy’s travels in the Dayton area took him from Middletown, Dayton, Fairborn and Springfield Ohio that next day. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

ExplorePHOTOS: 50 amazing images of Dayton’s history you have to see

📷PHOTOS: Vacant for a decade, the elegance of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion can still be seen

The Traxler Mansion, in the Dayton View Historic District, is an elegant 10,000 square-foot home is built in French Chateauesque-style, the same concept as the storied Biltmore House on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC. Preservation Dayton Inc., a Dayton non-profit, will attempt to stabilize 10 historic properties in Dayton with the hopes of finding an investor to rehabilitate each one. LISA POWELL / STAFF

ExplorePHOTOS: Vacant for a decade, the elegance of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion can still be seen

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

