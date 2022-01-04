Hamburger icon
ARTS UPDATE: Regional theatre postpones season due to COVID concerns

Dayton native Bryant Bentley plays the leading role of Lank in "Detroit '67" on stage at the Ensemble Theatre in Cincinnati. Playing his sister, Chelle, is Zina Camblin.
Dayton native Bryant Bentley plays the leading role of Lank in “Detroit ‘67” on stage at the Ensemble Theatre in Cincinnati. Playing his sister, Chelle, is Zina Camblin.

9 minutes ago

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, one of the most acclaimed regional theatres in Southwest Ohio, has postponed the remainder of its 2021-2022 productions due to COVID concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of an increase of local COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant and post-holiday surges, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will be postponing its remaining 2021-2022 productions by a few weeks,” noted organizers.

“We are still battling COVID and all that goes with it,” said D. Lynn Meyers, ETC producing artistic director.

“Queen,” a drama about scientific integrity and bees, is rescheduled for Feb. 19-Mar. 19, 2022.

The double bill of “I Shall Not Be Moved” and “Your Negro Tour Guide,” about Cincinnati-based civil rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and misguided notions of Black identity, respectively, moves to Apr. 9-May 7, 2022.

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” a funny and touching tale of resilience, will now play May 28-June 25, 2022.

All tickets will be transferable to the new production dates and subscribers will receive their updated tickets via email within the week.

For more information or if you have any questions, call 513-421-3555 or visit ensemblecincinnati.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

