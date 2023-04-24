America votes Mason’s Michael Williams into top 20 on ‘American Idol’

Michael Williams, a 21-year-old Mason native, sang his way into the top 20 on “American Idol” Sunday, April 23.
After securing a spot in the top 26, Williams performed “Tuesdays” by Jake Scott on the Monday, April 17 episode filmed at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. He performed the ballad in tribute to his parents, who were in the audience and celebrating their 40th anniversary.
Audience voting opened for the first time following the April 16 and 17 “American Idol” episodes.
“I think a lot of people all over America are falling in love with you,” judge Katy Perry said after his rendition.
America agreed and voted him through to the top 20 Sunday as six contestants were eliminated. He made his bid for America’s top 12 by performing Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me.”
The top 12 will be revealed live tonight when “American Idol” airs on ABC starting at 8 p.m. The episode will stream on Hulu Tuesday.
