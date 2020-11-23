5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Over 50,000 cases reported last week,

This is the fourth day that Ohio has reported over 7,000 new cases in a day. The 21-day case average currently sits at 6,303 and continues to rise.

Wayne HealthCare reinstates no-visitor policy

Wayne HealthCare announced that it is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, leading the health system to go back to a no-visitor policy starting on Friday. The policy comes with compassionate exemptions for maternity patients, end-of-life patients, patients who are minors, patients with impairments and outpatient surgery/procedure patients.

Dr. Fauci reassures kids that Santa will be able to make Christmas rounds

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured kids that Santa will be able to make his Christmas rounds this year, despite the pandemic. Speaking to USA Today, Fauci said that among all Santa’s good qualities, he also has good innate immunity and won’t spread coronavirus to anyone.