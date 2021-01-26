WORTH THE DRIVE: Stunning orchids exhibit in full bloom at Franklin Park Conservatory

Alongside the Orchids exhibit, guests will have a chance to catch a glimpse of a selection of newly repositioned Chihuly glass artwork from the conservatory’s permanent collection.

Two other exhibits will also be on display simultaneously: “Bringing Reverence to Nature: An Exploration of Botanicals in Paper” by Lea Gray, which features sculptures consisting of hundreds of intricate plants made entirely of paper, will be open daily through May 31, and the return of Chihuly Nights can be visited on a handful of evenings through October.

All guests must purchase a ticket and reserve a time to visit the exhibit in advance, which can be done by visiting the Franklin Park Conservatory’s website. General admission for those between the ages of 13 to 59 years of age is $19, while seniors over the age of 60 get in for $16, and children ages 12 years and under get in for $12. There is no charge for conservatory members and children 2 years of age.

While visiting Franklin Park Conservatory, guests are required to wear a facial covering and maintain proper social distancing.

WANT TO GO?

What: Orchids Exhibit

Where: Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

When: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 7

More info: www.fpconservatory.org/exhibitions/orchids