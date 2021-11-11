WORTH THE DRIVE: Shop, sip and snack at hundreds of specialty booths at Cincinnati holiday market

Holiday enthusiasts can revel in the magic of the season at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, a one-stop holiday shop for all things that celebrate the joy of the holiday season.
From Nov. 12-14 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market offers booth after booth of handcrafted holiday delights, gifts, home décor, wine and food.
Presented by the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers, the holiday shopping event will feature more than 300 booths with handcrafted goods made by local boutiques and specialty stores.
“We know Cincinnati holiday shoppers are eager and ready to come to the show to knock out their holiday gift lists,” said Rosanna Hrabnicky, Marketplace Events Ohio group manager, in a news release. “The anticipation is building, and the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market truly kicks off the holiday season for our city. The expansive show we have planned proudly supports and showcases the talent and perseverance of so many local and regional boutiques, artisans and exhibitors. We are thrilled to bring back this cherished tradition for its 20th year of holiday cheer!”
To keep the rest of the family entertained, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is offering a feature called the Santa Selfie Station that gives visitors a chance to pose for a picture with Santa Claus. The Santa Selfie Station will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Donations to the Butler County Special Olympics will be welcome during this particular event.
WHAT’S NEW
On Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., active military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters and first responders will receive free admission by showing a valid ID.
Guests can also enter to win hourly drawings for $50 in Merry Money, which is redeemable at any Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market vendor throughout the weekend.
BONUS TREATS, PERKS
If you’re only in it for the holiday treats, the holiday market offers a chance to snack and sip the day away at the wine and appetizer lounge. These appetizers include cheeses, jams, chutneys, hummus, artisan crackers and bread.
Leading up to the show, guests can snag unique giveaways on the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market’s Facebook page, like jewelry, tasty treats, artisan candles, holiday decor and more.
VIP perks include unlimited entry all weekend. Early admission and stroller-free shopping options are also available.
The Duke Energy Convention Center is located at 525 Elm St. in Cincinnati. Tickets range from $8 to $25 online, in advance. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. VIP early bird admission is sold out for Friday and Saturday’s events.
HOW TO GO
What: The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
Where: The Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati
When: Nov. 12-14
Cost: Tickets range from $8 to $25 online, in advance. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Discounted “Girls Night Out” late entry is available for $5 online and at the door.
Parking tips: Visitors can book convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero, a parking reservation app.
