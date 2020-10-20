WORTH THE DRIVE: Go ziplining through a zombie apocalypse

The popular Louisville Mega Cavern in Kentucky is now serving up scares from 70 feet above the cavern floor.
The Louisville Mega Cavern’s Mega Zombie Zips: Tomb of the Magma Miners is an immersive, family-friendly zombie experience that features six underground ziplines, including a spooky dual racing zip that will test the skill, balance and mettle of participants. Zipliners will search for the antidote to cure the miners from the zombie virus while they try to outrun the gigantic zombies that are projected on the cavern walls, located throughout the course.
The Louisville Mega Cavern features over 17 miles of underground passageways beneath the city of Louisville. The cavern is home to the world’s only fully underground zipline park, along with the Mega Quest ropes course, Mega Underground Bikes Course and Mega Tram tours.
Riders must be at least 7 years old and anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult that is 18 years of age or older. The attraction is only available to those who weigh between 55 and 285 pounds. Participants will also not be permitted to zipline if they are wearing sandals, flip flops, open-toed shoes or anything without a back. Additionally, keep in mind that the constant temperature of the cavern is around 58 degrees, so be sure to dress in layers.
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, all high-touch surfaces are disinfected every 30 minutes, temperature checks will take place upon entry, masks are required to ride the zipline and social distancing will be enforced in waiting areas. Hand sanitization stations will be located throughout the cavern.
Tickets to the Louisville Mega Cavern’s Zombie Zips are $94.99 per person and can be purchased by visiting the cavern’s website. While purchasing their tickets, guests will also be selecting a specific time slot in which they will be ziplining through the cavern. The spooky ziplining attraction will be running through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Louisville Mega Cavern is located at 1841 Taylor Ave. in Louisville. For more information about the Louisville Mega Cavern’s Mega Zombie Zips: Tomb of the Magma Miners, visit their website.